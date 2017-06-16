We have lost a great friend

We have lost a great friend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

Longtime GrenadaStar columnist Arnold Dyre was killed Monday night while driving along Interstate 55 in Madison County. He was 71. The accident happened around 10:41, on the northbound lane near Exit 108 in the Madison city limits, according to the Madison Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chief Duck (Jun '13) 17 hr chris lea 2
A letter to the citizenz of Grenada and Grenada... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Blount 7
Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15) Mar '17 Chris Blount 4
Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr... Feb '17 Loonyloon 1
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb '17 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan '17 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sad 1
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC