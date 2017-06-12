Three arrested in Carroll County murd...

Three arrested in Carroll County murder; one faces capital charge

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker identified the three as Richard Earl Brown, 59, of Grenada; Lakesha Dumes, 38 of Carrollton; and Dameond Brown, 21, of Carrollton, who were all arrested Friday. According to Walker, Dameond Brown is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Dreifus Holmes, which occurred on April 30. Walker said Richard Earl Brown and Dumes are both charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder.

