Letter: Grenada: NNP administration on delivery rampage

Dear Sir: As the Grenada general election inches closer, there seems to be a mad rush by the NNP administration and their parliamentary representative to deliver all manner of goods, and services to hoodwink the masses. This last minute desperation is a sign that the government is very uncomfortable with its chances of winning the next general election.

