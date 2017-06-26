Innovate Mississippi names new chairm...

Innovate Mississippi names new chairman and vice chairwoman to Board of Directors

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Innovate Mississippi recently elected Mike Forester of Louisville its new Chairman of the Board, and Deborah Hicks Midanek Bailey of Grenada its Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chief Duck (Jun '13) Jun 15 chris lea 2
A letter to the citizenz of Grenada and Grenada... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Blount 7
Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15) Mar '17 Chris Blount 4
Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr... Feb '17 Loonyloon 1
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb '17 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan '17 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sad 1
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC