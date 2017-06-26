Innovate Mississippi names new chairman and vice chairwoman to Board of Directors
Innovate Mississippi recently elected Mike Forester of Louisville its new Chairman of the Board, and Deborah Hicks Midanek Bailey of Grenada its Vice Chairwoman of the Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Duck (Jun '13)
|Jun 15
|chris lea
|2
|A letter to the citizenz of Grenada and Grenada... (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Blount
|7
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb '17
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC