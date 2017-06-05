Gary Worsham with Sonja Page, who is tourism assistant.
After six months without an executive director, Gary Worsham has been hired as the new leader to take on the tourism. Worsham, 66, was selected out of a job pool of three applicants for the position, and the Grenada Tourism Commission likes their selection.
