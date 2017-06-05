Gary Worsham with Sonja Page, who is ...

Gary Worsham with Sonja Page, who is tourism assistant.

Monday Jun 5

After six months without an executive director, Gary Worsham has been hired as the new leader to take on the tourism. Worsham, 66, was selected out of a job pool of three applicants for the position, and the Grenada Tourism Commission likes their selection.

