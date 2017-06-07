Edwin Mitchell, UMMC Grenada's transport manager, with one of the ambulances.
Joining the fleet are three state-of-the-art vehicles "that will allow us to do a lot of things we couldn't do before," said Edwin Mitchell, UMMC Grenada's manager of emergency transport. Among the new features are an advanced suspension system that provides a better ride for patients, especially those who have experienced serious injuries.
