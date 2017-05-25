This rum is so potent you can't take it on a plane Caribbean small-batch rum makers use time-honored techniques with an emphasis on ultra-pure ingredients. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rYdMW9 "I encourage anyone visiting the Caribbean to do a bit of digging and really find the unique and local rums wherever you visit," says Nelson Dilbert, co-founder of Cayman Spirits Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.