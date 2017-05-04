Sondra Hyde Holman Taylor

Sondra Hyde Holman Taylor

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

Sondra Hyde Holman Taylor, 50 years of age, a truly loving wife, mother, daughter , sister, and friend, passed away Thursday, May 4 Sandy was born on October 26, 1966, in Jackson, MS. She attended St. Andrews Episcopal School and graduated from Jackson Preparatory School.

