More Grenada Progress
Local businessman John Cravens expects a second retail structure to be ready for occupancy in mid-June or early July. The 6,000 square foot building in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive will be a mirror of the Cravens' first building next door currently housing Allen's Fine Jewelry, The Flower Company, and Encore Physical Therapy.
