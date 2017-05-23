Cochran, Wicker honor Tartt, other fallen officers
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent James Lee Tartt of Grenada is the 233rd fallen officer from the state on the memorial.. Mississippi's Republican U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker spoke about the law enforcement officers at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning, according to a joint press release from their offices.
