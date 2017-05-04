Charlie Worsham Wants To Tell You The Truth
Nashville has no shortage of country acts gunning for their breakthrough hits, and Charlie Worsham is one of them. But the singer, songwriter and guitarist is hardly your typical country hopeful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb '17
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC