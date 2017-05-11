Big fire in busy area; no injuries
It was a close call late Monday morning involving an SUV fire at the site of a busy bank and intersection around 11:30. When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene of Regions Bank at the intersection of Springhill Road and Sunset Drive, they discovered a late Dodge Durango fully engulfed in flames.
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb '17
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
