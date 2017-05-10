2 Hub City residents charged with child sex trafficking
A pair of Hub City residents are behind bars and facing multi-count federal indictments for sex trafficking and coercion of a minor. Raymorris Asencio, 31, and Briana Sparkman, 18, are both in federal custody and charged with sex trafficking of children by force and coercion or enticement of a minor, for alleged crimes that occurred in February 2017.
