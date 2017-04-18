Wrecks kill 4 Grenadians
According to the Jackson Sun, the three were identified as Gregory Sledge, 38; Tommy Sledge, 58; and Joretha Sledge, 61, all of Grenada. In all, according to the newspaper, 10 vehicles were involved in the crash along Interstate 40 in Decatur County, Tenn., about 150 miles northeast of Memphis.
