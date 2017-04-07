UMMC budget work continues

The University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada is in the middle of the layoff and job cutting announced last month, leaving many to wonder what's next for the hospital. The hospital is on track to save about $1 million by June 30, part of a financial action plan to identify ways to reduce expenses and increase revenue in light of a UMMC system-wide funding shortfall.

