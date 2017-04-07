UMMC budget work continues
The University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada is in the middle of the layoff and job cutting announced last month, leaving many to wonder what's next for the hospital. The hospital is on track to save about $1 million by June 30, part of a financial action plan to identify ways to reduce expenses and increase revenue in light of a UMMC system-wide funding shortfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb '17
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC