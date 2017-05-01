Tesla adds supercharging station at mall
Electric vehicle maker Tesla is doubling its number of supercharging locations this year, and one will soon open at The Mall at Barnes Crossing. Mall officials aren't sure when the Tupelo station will open, and Tesla officials haven't responded to requests for more information.
