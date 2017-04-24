Mississippi sues firms, saying they p...

Mississippi sues firms, saying they polluted the environment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Mississippi's attorney general is suing companies it accuses of dumping toxic chemicals in Grenada and Water Valley that polluted the groundwater and air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15) Mar '17 Chris Blount 4
Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr... Feb '17 Loonyloon 1
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb '17 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan '17 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC