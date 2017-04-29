Law officers and Atmos officials on the scene.
Dozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was detected by the Grenada Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The leak was discovered as a police officer patrolled the area of Pearl Street near College Street around 2:30.
