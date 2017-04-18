Grenada influenced Worshama s new record
Charlie Worsham's sophomore album "Beginning of Things" will be released Friday, and with rave reviews from all over the country, the singer-songwriter said Grenada was on his mind the entire time. The album consists of 13 songs, nine of which he co-wrote, and, according to Rolling Stone magazine it is "a skillful, dazzling array of musical genres that suggest the work of a seasoned veteran."
