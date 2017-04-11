a Christmasa list full this year

a Christmasa list full this year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

It's Grenada's version of the Extreme Makeover, an initiative supported by local churches and other people of good will that brings together volunteers to help the less fortunate. This tradition continues on April 22. This year's Christmas in April has everything finalized, and according to committee member Kim McRee, crews and volunteers have been assigned to 15 homes in Grenada County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15) Mar 15 Chris Blount 4
Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr... Feb '17 Loonyloon 1
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb '17 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan '17 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC