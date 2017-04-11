a Christmasa list full this year
It's Grenada's version of the Extreme Makeover, an initiative supported by local churches and other people of good will that brings together volunteers to help the less fortunate. This tradition continues on April 22. This year's Christmas in April has everything finalized, and according to committee member Kim McRee, crews and volunteers have been assigned to 15 homes in Grenada County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb '17
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC