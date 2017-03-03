Woman dies of gunshot wound

Woman dies of gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

A woman injured in a Perry Estates shooting last week died Thursday afternoon, according to the Grenada Police Department. Officials said Teresa Denise Davis, 33, died at a Jackson hospital, one week after suffering a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 23. Davis was shot at a home on the 100 block of Covington Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr... Feb 26 Loonyloon 1
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb 11 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan '17 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
News Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16) Aug '16 The Stealth 5
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Grenada County was issued at March 03 at 12:00AM CST

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC