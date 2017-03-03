Woman dies of gunshot wound
A woman injured in a Perry Estates shooting last week died Thursday afternoon, according to the Grenada Police Department. Officials said Teresa Denise Davis, 33, died at a Jackson hospital, one week after suffering a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 23. Davis was shot at a home on the 100 block of Covington Drive.
