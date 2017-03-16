UMMC announces Grenada cuts, changes

The University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada is on track to save about $1 million by June 30, part of a financial action plan to identify ways to reduce expenses and increase revenue in light of a UMMC system-wide funding shortfall. Action on the Grenada campus includes increasing revenue through reducing or eliminating services that aren't financially viable and for which sufficient alternatives exist in the area.

