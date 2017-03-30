Tourism turns focus to festivals
After a March in which the Grenada Tourism Commission saw three big fishing tournaments come to Grenada Lake, the focus has now switched to summer events. Following a brief meeting with the Magnolia Crappie Club, in which the club advised the tourism commission of their championship in June, commissioners voted 4-0 against making money available for further fishing tournaments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb '17
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC