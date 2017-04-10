Till's blood remains a stain on civil...

Till's blood remains a stain on civil rights

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: The Decatur Daily

August 28, 1955, is a benchmark date in history that brings reminders of racial violence in America, especially in Mississippi. On this date, Emmett Louis Till was kidnapped and murdered in Money, Mississippi, for allegedly physically and verbally threatening the white female proprietor of a local grocery store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15) Mar 15 Chris Blount 4
Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr... Feb '17 Loonyloon 1
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb '17 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan '17 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC