Storm cuts power to many
While most of Grenada was asleep early Thursday morning, a storm swept through the county causing damage and leaving many without power. High winds and rain hit some areas in the county hard, especially the western most part near Holcomb and Highway 8. "We had two vehicles to crash into trees that had fallen over the roads," Rodgers said.
