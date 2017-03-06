Murder charge dismissed
A Grenada man was released from custody after a Justice Court Judge did not see enough evidence to charge him with murder. After making his initial appearance in Grenada County Justice Court Thursday, Ricky McNeer's charge of murder in connection with the death of Robert Little, was dismissed by the Justice Court Judge Jimmy Tallant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb 26
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb 11
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC