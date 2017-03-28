Mail order marijuana?
An attempted mail delivery of approximately four pounds of marijuana has lead to an arrest and an investigation by the Grenada Police Department. The investigation stems from an incident on East Pearl Street, in which a person accepted a package of marijuana in the mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Murray Blount jr (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Chris Blount
|4
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb 26
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC