Local herbal medicine biz relocating to Tennessee

Sweet Gum Springs Apothecary, a local business that educates the community on Mississippi's flora and provides herbal medicine from local greenery, is packing its bags for Chattanooga. Sweet Gum Springs Apothecary celebrates its fourth birthday on March 20th.

