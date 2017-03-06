Letter: Dumb move, Nazim! If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen
Dear Sir: Senator Nazim Burke is the leader of the National Democratic Congress political party, the main opposition party in Grenada and a party that ran the country from 2008 to 2013, with Senator Nazim Burke as deputy leader and finance minister with other additional responsibilities including energy. The party, having fought and lost the general election in 2013, including all their seats and parliamentary members, boasts time and time again that during that election the party received a 40% share of the popular votes.
