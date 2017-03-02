Joan Didion's "South and West" is a reminder of what the journalist could do
Among Joan Didion's admirers, there is a subset so smitten that they would willingly read her collected grocery lists. Imagine the joy, then, of a new volume of Didion, even one as slender as this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Jerry Lee Jones SR or jr in Gr...
|Feb 26
|Loonyloon
|1
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb 11
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan '17
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC