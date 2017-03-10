Historic church suffers storm damage
Historic Belle Flower Missionary Baptist Church, which served as the center of civil rights efforts in Grenada during the 1960s and 1970s, was damaged by high winds from a fast-moving storm Thursday night. For more information, see the GrenadaStar Printed Edition or the GrenadaStar E-Edition.
