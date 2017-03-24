Crash kills Grenada pilot
Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks identified the man as Owen Dale Holland, 68. He was killed Sunday afternoon on a county road near Minter City, about 28 miles west of Holcomb. Banks said Holland was pronounced dead at the scene by the Leflore County Coroner.
