City sending five on D.C. trip

The Grenada City Council's regularly scheduled monthly meeting was moved up a few days to accommodate some councilmen attending a conference in Washington D.C. next week. Grenada City Council conducted their monthly meeting yesterday , rescheduling due to five city officials attending the National League of Cities.

