City might hire financial help
The Grenada City Council voted to take a little bit more time before hiring a group to monitor the city's financial situation. At the start of Thursday's re-scheduled monthly meeting, the city council voted unanimously to take under advisement the hiring of Government Financial Solutions, Inc., a company introduced to them by City Manager Trey Baker.
