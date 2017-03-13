City might hire financial help

The Grenada City Council voted to take a little bit more time before hiring a group to monitor the city's financial situation. At the start of Thursday's re-scheduled monthly meeting, the city council voted unanimously to take under advisement the hiring of Government Financial Solutions, Inc., a company introduced to them by City Manager Trey Baker.

