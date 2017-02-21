Police looking for leads in Wal-Mart robbery
The Grenada Police Department is still looking for leads in the theft at a local department store in which $30,000 worth of merchandise was taken. The incident occurred on Jan. 19 in the electronic section at Walmart on Sunset Drive.
