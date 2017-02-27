Man stabbed to death
A Grenada man was killed in a weekend stabbing on Bell Street, making it the city's first homicide of the year. This brings the city and county total to three homicides and two possible suicides since Jan. 1. Police are still searching for clues as to what occurred at a home on the 300 block of Bell Street where a 55-year-old man was found stabbed.
