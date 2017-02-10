Main Street murder case closed

Main Street murder case closed

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

A Grenada man entered a guilty plea for the 2014 death of his girlfriend and will spend the next 20 years behind bars. Fifth Circuit Judge Joseph Loper accepted the guilty plea of manslaughter from James Hosea Williams earlier this court term and handed down the sentence this week.

