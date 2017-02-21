Former Southaven mayor's retrial moved out of the county
A judge has decided that former Southaven, Mississippi, Mayor Greg Davis will be retried four counties away on felony fraud and embezzlement charges. The case was rescheduled to June 19 in Grenada, defense attorney Steve Farese said in an email Thursday to The Associated Press.
