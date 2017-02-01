EPA hears citizens' concerns
Concerned citizens expressed their frustration to the Environmental Protection Agency at a Tuesday night community meeting. When EPA Environmental Engineer Mike Norman took the floor a little after six o'clock at Grenada City Hall, approximately 300 people, including city officials and city department heads, wanted to hear what the agency had to say.
