EDD Director Resigns
From the EDD Keith Mitchell, Chairman of the Grenada County Economic Development District , announced today that Pablo Diaz has presented his resignation to the EDD board after accepting a position as the new Executive Director of the Warren County Port Commission, the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and the Warren County Economic Development Foundation. Diaz will take over the three organizations in Vicksburg, MS and lead a consolidated effort to create a one-stop organization responsible for all economic development initiatives in Warren County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb 11
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan 23
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC