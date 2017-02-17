EDD Director Resigns

From the EDD Keith Mitchell, Chairman of the Grenada County Economic Development District , announced today that Pablo Diaz has presented his resignation to the EDD board after accepting a position as the new Executive Director of the Warren County Port Commission, the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and the Warren County Economic Development Foundation. Diaz will take over the three organizations in Vicksburg, MS and lead a consolidated effort to create a one-stop organization responsible for all economic development initiatives in Warren County.

