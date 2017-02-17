Red means danger on Mississippia s highways, group says
Mississippi remains in the red zone when it comes to highway safety, a national advocacy group found in a report released Tuesday. The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety in its 2017 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws put Mississippi among the worst states, those it says are "dangerously behind in the adoption of Advocates' optimal laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16)
|Feb 11
|Mimicantstandurbitz
|7
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan 23
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC