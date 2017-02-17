Red means danger on Mississippia s hi...

Red means danger on Mississippia s highways, group says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Sunherald.com

Mississippi remains in the red zone when it comes to highway safety, a national advocacy group found in a report released Tuesday. The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety in its 2017 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws put Mississippi among the worst states, those it says are "dangerously behind in the adoption of Advocates' optimal laws."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is alli hunt covering up Jessica chambers murder? (Feb '16) Feb 11 Mimicantstandurbitz 7
News Arrest made in murder Jan 23 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
News Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16) Aug '16 The Stealth 5
Pistol shooting area (Jul '16) Jul '16 CHR 1
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC