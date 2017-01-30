No prison time for father who pleads ...

No prison time for father who pleads in baby's hot car death

A Mississippi father pleaded guilty Friday in the hot car death of his baby daughter but won't go to prison, under a deal with prosecutors. Joshua Blunt, 26, pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and was given a five-year suspended sentence.

