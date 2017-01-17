Mississippi Strong: Friends of the ChakChiuma Swamp Natural Area
Walt Grayson is back with a story about some folks who are standing Mississippi Strong over a nature area they love and also a city that is more than willing to listen to their better idea. Well, the city is Grenada and the group with the better idea is the Friends of the ChakChiuma Swamp Natural Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
