Letter: The Mitchell-led NNP government is delivering for Grenada

Dear Sir: After reading your published articled entitled: " Why do Grenadians trust the British Privy Council but are afraid of British modern laws " by Hudson George, I decided to take up his challenge to write an article on how I see the politics playing out in Grenada at this moment in time as I complete my ninth week in the country. The country is in danger of entering a period in its political history as a one-party state as the main political opposition party seems to be headed by a leadership that appears to be in no man's land and swimming against the tide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.