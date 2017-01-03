Letter: The Mitchell-led NNP governme...

Letter: The Mitchell-led NNP government is delivering for Grenada

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: After reading your published articled entitled: " Why do Grenadians trust the British Privy Council but are afraid of British modern laws " by Hudson George, I decided to take up his challenge to write an article on how I see the politics playing out in Grenada at this moment in time as I complete my ninth week in the country. The country is in danger of entering a period in its political history as a one-party state as the main political opposition party seems to be headed by a leadership that appears to be in no man's land and swimming against the tide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tara Bennett Ables Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
News Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... Aug '16 The Stealth 5
Pistol shooting area Jul '16 CHR 1
News Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting (Jul '16) Jul '16 Which Are You 15
News New details reveal key facts involved in Tupelo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Settle with God 12
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Grenada County was issued at January 06 at 7:53PM CST

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,383

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC