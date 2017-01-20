During the Trump Thank Y'all Tour, Se...

During the Trump Thank Y'all Tour, Sean O'Neal received a plaque honoring his role during the 2015 presidential election as Panola County Trump Campaign Co-Chair. By John Howell Panola County Trump Campaign Co-Chairs Chuck Nix and Sean O'Neal were among county Republican officials honored recently for their role in electing President Donald Trump.

