During the Trump Thank Y'all Tour, Sean O'Neal received a plaque...
During the Trump Thank Y'all Tour, Sean O'Neal received a plaque honoring his role during the 2015 presidential election as Panola County Trump Campaign Co-Chair. By John Howell Panola County Trump Campaign Co-Chairs Chuck Nix and Sean O'Neal were among county Republican officials honored recently for their role in electing President Donald Trump.
Read more at Panolian.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres...
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
|Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Which Are You
|15
|New details reveal key facts involved in Tupelo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Settle with God
|12
