Death and Funeral Notices

Death and Funeral Notices

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Hebron Baptist Church in Grenada. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Hinds County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tara Bennett Ables Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
News Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... Aug '16 The Stealth 5
Pistol shooting area Jul '16 CHR 1
News Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting (Jul '16) Jul '16 Which Are You 15
News New details reveal key facts involved in Tupelo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Settle with God 12
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,560

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC