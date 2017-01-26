Closed motel becomes sore spot for city

Closed motel becomes sore spot for city

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

The shell of one of Grenada's oldest motels is becoming become an eyesore, and officials want to get to the bottom of the problem. Since the recent closing of the Hilltop Motel, in the north-west quadrant of the Interstate Exit 206, trash has piled up near its Frontage Road premises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grenada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest made in murder Jan 23 Crying sister 1
Tara Bennett Ables Sep '16 Sad 1
News Limited evidence provides insight into shooting Aug '16 Now We Talking 4
News Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16) Aug '16 Been there 14
News Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16) Aug '16 The Stealth 5
Pistol shooting area (Jul '16) Jul '16 CHR 1
News Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting (Jul '16) Jul '16 Which Are You 15
See all Grenada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grenada Forum Now

Grenada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grenada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Grenada, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC