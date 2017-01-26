Closed motel becomes sore spot for city
The shell of one of Grenada's oldest motels is becoming become an eyesore, and officials want to get to the bottom of the problem. Since the recent closing of the Hilltop Motel, in the north-west quadrant of the Interstate Exit 206, trash has piled up near its Frontage Road premises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest made in murder
|Jan 23
|Crying sister
|1
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
|Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Which Are You
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC