Cable ONE customers still four channels short

What will Grenada Cable ONE subscribers do about tuning in to the Super Bowl, set to air Feb. 5 on FOX? How will they watch Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games on FOX and CBS? Those questions were still undecided Thursday. The problem stems from a re-broadcast fee dispute between Cable ONE and Northwest Broadcasting.

