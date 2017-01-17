Cable ONE customers still four channels short
What will Grenada Cable ONE subscribers do about tuning in to the Super Bowl, set to air Feb. 5 on FOX? How will they watch Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games on FOX and CBS? Those questions were still undecided Thursday. The problem stems from a re-broadcast fee dispute between Cable ONE and Northwest Broadcasting.
