Arrest made in murder
A 24-year-old Grenada man has been charged in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Grenada woman, authorities said. The murder victim was identified by Grenada County Sheriff Alton Strider as Charity Busby Greer Taylor, 42. After a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's department arrested a man Strider identified as Cornelius Spearman, 24, on a capital murder charge.
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
|Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Which Are You
|15
|New details reveal key facts involved in Tupelo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Settle with God
|12
