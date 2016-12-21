Sampling History: Looking back at Chr...

Sampling History: Looking back at Christmas past of 1966

Revisiting "The Mississippi Press Register" in its Dec. 25 edition of 50 years past gives a bird's eye view of how journalism saw our area in 1966. Stories about Christmas joy and peace were juxtaposed with stories about war and Civil Rights struggles.

Grenada, MS

